The state will provide $10 million in grants to most counties and New York City for their 911 response and emergency service dispatch operations as part of an annual allocation.
Counties provide most 911 answering and dispatching services and coordinate with municipal, county and state responders. The yearly funding from the Public Safety Answering Points Operations Grant helps finance expenses, upgrades and services such as text messaging, data communication and geo-location. All counties and New York City can apply for funds through the grant program.
Jefferson County was awarded $204,606, Lewis County was awarded $171,949 and St. Lawrence County was awarded $193,447.
“New York remains steadfast in our commitment to providing our first responders with the tools they need to respond quickly and efficiently to emergencies,” said Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in a statement.
