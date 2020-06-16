WATERTOWN — The state Assembly last week passed “home rule” legislation that would reduce the number of City Court judges to one full-time and a part-time judge.
The state Senate’s Judiciary Committee approved it and it now awaits going to the full Senate.
Graham Wise, special assistant to state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, said Tuesday the Senate is expected to be back in session within the next few weeks.
“That particular bill is a priority for Senator Ritchie,” Mr. Wise said.
She and Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, introduced the home rule legislation last month that could resolve the issue of reducing the number of full-time City Court judges.
At the request of Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith, they proposed the legislation that would revert to a 2014 law that created the second full-time City Court judge.
Mayor Smith wants the home rule legislation passed now because City Court Judge Eugene R. Renzi will vacate the city judgeship in January if he is elected Jefferson County Surrogate Court judge.
The mayor said he won’t appoint a successor, which would then end the need for a $3.1 million court expansion that the state is requiring. A 1973 state law requires that judges have their own courtrooms.
Mayor Smith campaigned last fall on a promise to stop the state-mandated court project for a second courtroom in City Hall.
But Judge James P. Murphy, who serves as administrative judge for the Fifth Judicial District, has made it clear that he strongly disagrees. He has insisted that the city complete the second courtroom project.
The issue will be decided by the court administration, state lawmakers and taxpayers, Judge Murphy said recently.
If both houses pass the legislation, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo would have to sign it for it to become law. Mr. Wise said he has no indication if that would happen.
On Monday night, City Council members approved a resolution that formally requests the home rule legislation and requests that state lawmakers enact it.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said Tuesday that a handful of Republican members of the Assembly voted against it because they are seeking to add a second judge in their communities.
If it does become a law, plans for a second courtroom in City Hall would not go forward, no matter what Judge Murphy says, she said.
Mayor Smith has contended that the state didn’t involve the city in the decision to establish a second judge in 2013. The state also said at the time that the court facilities didn’t need any upgrades.
For several years, the city has slowly worked on the court expansion project. Former Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr. tried to move the project along before he left office in December.
With the cajoling of administrative court Judge James C. Tormey III, the City Council informally agreed in March 2019 to go forward with the renovations, but the project became stalled following Judge Tormey’s sudden death in June 2019.
