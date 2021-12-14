WATERTOWN — Jefferson County has vowed to shore up certain practices in its Probation Department after a state comptroller’s audit found that some crime victims did not receive restitution disbursements due them.
While Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli’s office found that the department collected 97% of all restitution ordered to be paid by probationers — against a state average of 55% — some money collected has not made its way back to victims.
The audit found that the department has $16,710 of undisbursed restitution on its books, which the comptroller’s office said could be used “to pay unsatisfied restitution orders to other than the original intended beneficiaries, if reasonable efforts had already been made to locate the intended beneficiaries.”
The audit reviewed 10 cases of undisbursed restitution and found that nine of the 10 cases were between seven and 27 years old. In four of the cases, the intended recipients were dead and in five cases attempts were made to locate and notify the recipients, but no responses were received.
According to a written response from county Legislature Chairman Scott A. Gray, among the changes the department has made is adopting new procedures for disbursing funds. If the victim cannot be located after six months and at least five attempts, the restitution will be classified as “undisbursed” funds. At that point, the funds will be used to pay an earlier victim who has not been paid by the probationer and who has not received restitution payment for the longest period of time.
The audit also found that the department has $1,879 in its bank account for which its source is unknown, meaning it can’t be known who paid the money and who was supposed to be reimbursed by it. The comptroller’s office says that money should also be used to pay outstanding restitution owed to previous victims, which the county agrees with, according to Mr. Gray’s letter.
The county also agreed to better notify County Court Judge David Renzi about probationers delinquent in restitution payments and to have the judge establish court-ordered terms of payment in all cases, so that if a probationer fails to make restitution payments according to the terms, the court can be notified in a more timely manner.
The county also indicated to the state that department staff is undergoing additional education and training regarding the transfer of funds to victims to ensure that the department can better identify the oldest unsatisfied victims to make sure they are paid first through previously undisbursed funds.
