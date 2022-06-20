WATERTOWN — Conversations on how police respond to active shooter situations have spiked amid concerns about law enforcement’s response to last month’s massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
In Uvalde, a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers inside the building.
In the north country, Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. said the Watertown Police Department has a Special Response Team that prepares for active shooters.
The team trains monthly for different events, including active shooters, at schools and any other site. Every city police officer is trained to respond to active shooters.
When police responded to Bridgeview Real Estate Services in April 2021 on Clinton Street, they treated the call as an active shooter event since the gunman had yet to be located. A former employee entered the business and fatally shot brokers Maxine M. Quigg and Terence M. O’Brien. The shooter, Barry K. Stewart, fled the scene and, upon being located by police in the town of Dickinson, Franklin County, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
City, state and county law enforcement responded within minutes, formed a team and began clearing every room of the building and breaking through locked doors. The shooter had already fled the scene, but Lt. Donoghue said he hopes the response would be just as good had he been inside, and that it’s indicative of what a response to an active shooter would look like.
For state police, their version of SWAT is called Special Operations Response Team, which is similar to the city police team.
The Special Operations Response Team is prepared to respond to active shooter situations, but every state trooper, no matter what team they are on, is trained to respond to active shooters.
State troopers also train to respond to active shooters with other agencies. In rural areas, there might be a sheriff’s deputy and state trooper on the scene first, and they know to collaborate and work together in the response, said Trooper Jack L. Keller, Troop D spokesman.
“State troopers are specifically trained to respond to active shooter situations and to take immediate action to stop whoever is endangering the lives of others, even if it compromises their own safety,” Trooper Keller said. “Our top priority is always the safety of the public.”
