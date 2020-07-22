HENDERSON — The state parks service recently completed major renovations at Southwick Beach State Park, the result of over a year of work and more than $5 million.
At the same time, work was finished on eight new cottages at Westcott Beach State Park, about 12 miles north.
State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid spoke during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Southwick Beach State Park on Wednesday afternoon, expressing his gratitude that the state was investing significantly in the parks system as it becomes a major source of entertainment for families in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Malls were closed, restaurants were closed, theaters were closed, all the places that we naturally come together in and convene in, we could not have them open,” Mr. Kulleseid said. “We were able to have the parks open, providing a place of respite, providing a place where people could in fact relax, enjoy the outdoors.”
The results of the $5.1 million dollar renovations at Southwick Beach are significant. The entrance has been completely overhauled, and a new visitor center with bathhouses, a concessions stand, a camp store and laundry facilities was built near the beach. Parking lots have also been updated to be more environmentally friendly, and other sustainable, environmentally-friendly additions have been put into place.
“Another thing, we have not forgotten the fact that this park is part of a 17-mile stretch of dunes, this is the most expansive freshwater dunes system in the state of New York, and these dunes are vital,” Mr. Kulleseid said.
The dunes protect beach infrastructure, parks and communities inland from high water on Lake Ontario. Lake levels have repeatedly risen in recent years, and communities along the lake shore have struggled to combat the flooding.
Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott Gray was present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, and he said that this investment into local state parks is timely, as the region looks to buoy the local tourism industry through the pandemic.
“For the state to make the investment in what we consider to be ‘ultimate social distancing’ right now, with these beach activities, that is a great and well-timed investment and opportunity,” Mr. Gray said.
At Westcott Beach State Park, the state also recently finished construction on a set of eight cottages, an investment of more than $4 million. The cottages each feature a great room with a propane fireplace, a fully-equipped kitchen with appliances, cookware, utensils and an island for seating, two bedrooms as well as a loft for sleeping and one full bathroom. The great room also features a full wall of windows that overlook Lake Ontario.
The last set of cottage-style lodging built in a state park were built in Wellesley Island State Park more than 20 years ago.
“They’re in high demand, they’re almost always booked,” said Peyton Taylor, regional director for the Thousand Islands State Park Region.
Ms. Taylor, along with assistant regional director Mark Spaulding and engineer Anthony Felder, were the stewards of the project from it’s very beginning.
“(Felder), myself and Mark Spaulding hiked up here in snowshoes to pick these sites for these cottages in the winter of 2018,” Ms. Taylor said.
She said that she used her own childhood experiences to inform the design and layout of the cottages, and the experience for visitors was always at the forefront of the planning process.
“Once you get to the inside, for us, from the minute the first floor plan is laid out and imagined, our process has always been to walk through that floor plan in your head with the visitor in mind,” Ms. Taylor said. “I use my own childhood as a reference a lot on design for these things. I’m always wanting to recreate some of my happy childhood experiences when we do these projects.”
Reservations for the cabins will open on Aug. 1 for the first available date on Aug. 7.
(1) comment
How much has the Park Service spent to improve Barnhart and Coles Creek?
