ADAMS — A state comptroller audit of the Adams Town Court showed that while the town justices are largely handling court finances appropriately, there is room for improvement.
According to a report generated by the office of New York state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, court funds were generally recorded properly, deposited and reported in a timely manner, as found in an audit period between January 2019 and June 2020.
But the auditors found that none of the three justices who served during the audit period conducted independent monthly accounting for their separate court bank accounts, and the town Board of Supervisors did not adequately review annual court financial reports.
Additionally, retired Town Justice Donald Shaw’s court accounts continued to show an additional $1,104 in income that could not be accounted for, even after he had ended his term on the bench. The auditors said this was a side effect of the lack of independent monthly checks.
“Justices (Robert J.) Newark and (Crystal J.) Smith told us they did not perform these procedures and we saw no evidence that Justice Shaw performed an accountability or bank reconciliation for any of the reporting months in our audit period,” the comptroller’s report reads.
According to the comptroller’s report, during their audit period they found that the town board did not perform any independent audit procedures for any of the courts accounts. For the 2019 annual audit, Justice Smith, who was a court clerk at the time, performed the audit herself and passed her findings off to the town board. The town supervisor and two board members then signed off on that report, rather than checking the findings themselves or hiring a licensed accountant to review them.
“Without a thorough and independent review of the books and records by the board or an independent public accountant, the board’s ability to effectively monitor the court’s financial operations was limited,” the audit report reads.
The comptroller’s auditors said that had the board been thoroughly checking the court’s finances every year, they may have found that the justices were not performing independent checks of their own and corrected the issue, avoiding the additional $1,104 in unaccounted-for money in Justice Shaw’s account.
Each town justice maintains a separate account to hold the fines and fees they collect in the course of their judicial duties, something the state comptroller recommends to ensure easy accounting.
Ultimately, the comptroller’s office offered three recommendations for how the Adams Town Court can improve its financial procedures: justices should perform a monthly reconciliation for their accounts and promptly investigate any discrepancies; the town board should perform a complete and independent audit of town court financial records at least yearly or retain a certified public accountant to perform the checks; and the town justices should immediately follow up on the additional $1,104 in unaccounted-for money and close Justice Shaw’s account.
Town Supervisor David Kellogg said the town has implemented those recommendations. He said the Town Court justices are now regularly auditing their own financial records, and Justice Shaw’s court bank accounts have been closed.
“I asked them just a few days ago about that,” Mr. Kellogg said. “They’re fine, that’s going well.”
He said he wasn’t sure why the comptroller’s office suggested the town needs to conduct a yearly audit, because it’s something they already do.
“We do it every year,” he said. “They ask for a copy of the resolution indicating the town board has audited the justice courts books, and we do it every year.”
Mr. Kellogg said that since he took office 30 years ago, there’s never been a year where the town board did not audit the justice court financial records. He said that while nobody on the board is an accountant themselves, and the audit may not be a sophisticated as a state audit, the board does check the work of the justice court clerk.
“I don’t know what the confusion is there,” he said.
As for the additional $1,104 in unaccounted-for money that was in Justice Shaw’s account, Chief Court Clerk Bobbi-Jo Simpson said that money was turned over to the town. She said that as Justice Shaw had been an Adams town justice for more than 40 years, and maintained the same bank accounts for his entire tenure, there’s no realistic way to track down where the money came from.
“There’s no way we can go back through his records for 43 years and count that way,” she said.
