The state Comptroller’s Office has found that Thousand Islands Central School District’s fund balance exceeds the amount allowed under state law. (Dreamstime/TNS)

CLAYTON — The state Comptroller’s Office has found that Thousand Islands Central School District overestimated appropriations by $9.7 million over a four-year period, leading to a $6.1 million fund balance “that was not needed.”

In an audit released Tuesday, the office said that, over the fiscal years of 2017-18 through 2020-21, the district reported fiscal year-end surplus fund balance ranging from $2.4 to $3 million (10.3 to 12.8 percent) of the next year’s budget (during the same period), which exceeded the state’s 4 percent statutory limit by $1.4 to $2.1 million.

