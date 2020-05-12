WATERTOWN — Despite the spread of COVID-19, the state Division of Human Rights continues to investigate an employee complaint that former City Manager Rick Finn created a hostile work environment.
Mr. Finn resigned on Jan. 24 following the completion of an internal investigation into a workplace harassment complaint filed by city Parks and Recreation Superintendent Erin Gardner.
A Human Rights Commission spokesman would not comment on the investigation being conducted by the Syracuse office.
However, City Attorney Robert J. Slye said the human rights commission conducted a teleconference on April 8 with both parties to find out more about the complaint.
Since then, Ms. Gardner, who remains on the job as the parks and recreation superintendent, filed “an amended complaint” with the human rights commission. The city then answered the complaint, Mr. Slye said, declining to comment further.
“I’m not going to say anything more,” he said.
The original complaint was filed in December. The human rights commission will hold a public hearing if it determines the complaint was warranted.
In January, the human rights commission spokesman said investigations typically take about six months to complete.
An independent human resources consultant, HR Consultants, Glenville, also conducted the internal probe for the city and released its report. The city has not made the report public.
The consultant’s report cost $11,000.
After reviewing the report, the council determined that Mr. Finn’s alleged behavior did not rise to the level of having created a hostile work environment, but that “other concerns and issues arose during the investigation which are of concern to both Mr. Finn and the City Council.”
On the day that Mr. Finn resigned, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix was appointed to city manager until a permanent one is named.
Ms. Gardner and her attorney, James D. Hartt, Rochester, could not be reached for comment.
