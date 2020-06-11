WATERTOWN — Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith isn’t surprised that the state Division of Human Rights is proceeding with a case that former City Manager Rick Finn created a hostile work environment.
The state Division of Human Rights has found “probable cause” that the city discriminated against Erin E. Gardner, the city’s parks and recreation superintendent.
Mr. Smith said Thursday that he expected the human rights group to move ahead with a hearing to determine whether it should investigate Ms. Gardner’s case against the city since the city didn’t “present anything” to defend itself from her accusations.
“We knew it was going to move to the next step,” he said, adding the city plans to present its side when witnesses testify under oath at the public hearing.
A spokesman with the human rights group said Thursday that the hearing hasn’t been scheduled yet, declining to comment further.
“I’m happy with their determination that they found probable cause with what I was saying,” Ms. Gardner said.
According to the June 9 findings, “probable cause exists to believe that the responders have engaged in or are engaging in the unlawful discriminatory practice” of Human Rights law.
In response, Mr. Smith said the accusations are against Mr. Finn, and not the city. Mr. Finn abruptly resigned on Jan. 24 following a four-hour executive session.
The City Council exonerated him of the hostile work environment accusation after a hired human resources consultant conducted an internal investigation. The consultant’s report was never made public.
But Ms. Gardner said that Mr. Finn treated her differently than male department heads and demeaned her in front of other city employees. She also has accused the city of retaliating against her since she filed the complaint with the human rights group.
On May 26, the city suspended Ms. Gardner without pay, accusing her of insubordination for not following proper protocol when she filed a separate complaint with the city about Mr. Finn. The city’s charges stem from Ms. Gardner talking about her complaint with council members when she should have dealt solely with Human Resources Director Matthew Roy.
The human rights group will hold the hearing to determine whether it should move forward with an investigation against the city. On Dec. 19, 2019, she filed the complaint with the human rights division.
Mr. Smith said the city will defend itself at the hearing. He also confirmed that the city refused to turn over the internal report conducted by the consultant when the human rights investigator asked for it.
The City Council determined Mr. Finn’s actions didn’t rise to the level of creating a hostile work environment, but the consultant’s investigation discovered other concerns.
The city will hold a disciplinary hearing — under Article 75 of the state’s Civil Service Law — next Wednesday against Ms. Gardner.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix, who was hired as an interim replacement for Mr. Finn, said Thursday that the Article 75 hearing could result in Ms. Gardner’s dismissal “among other things.”
The city has lodged 10 charges of misconduct against her in the way she handled the complaint, she said.
The city accuses Ms. Gardner of talking to Councilwoman Lisa Ruggiero, then-mayoral candidate Mr. Smith and then-council candidate Jesse Roshia about the complaint against Mr. Finn, she said.
She has said Mr. Smith and council members encouraged her to file the complaint with the city.
“What they’re trying to do is to make me look awful,” she said.
The city has appointed local attorney Timothy Farley as the hearing officer. He will preside over next Wednesday’s hearing and then make a recommendation to Mr. Mix.
Mr. Mix will decide what kind of disciplinary action should be taken against M. Gardner.
