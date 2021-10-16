DEER RIVER — The new bridge over the Deer River on Route 26 was open as of Oct. 15, with the temporary bridge and directional signals removed.
Roadwork to replace culverts on Route 126 is nearing completion.
According to Michael R. Flick, regional public information officer for the state Department of Transportation, there still may be periodic short-term lane closures with flaggers as the work is completed at the two sites.
“We will try to keep the roads open as much as possible,” Mr. Flick said.
He said the work should be completed by December, depending on weather and material availability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.