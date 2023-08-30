CHAUMONT — One local official is concerned about potential health hazards posed by last month’s battery fire at the Convergent solar facility in Chaumont. State officials said they’re looking into it and expect more information soon.
On Monday, Sen. Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, issued a statement calling on state officials to monitor the health of the firefighters who fought the lithium-ion battery fire for nearly a week at the end of July.
“We all know that thermal runaway in a battery explosion produces potentially deadly gasses that cannot be seen, smelled or tasted,” Walczyk said. “The Governor vowed to keep New Yorkers safe from these conditions, yet volunteers were exposed to these gasses for days and no support has been given by the state.”
Walczyk requested that the interagency fire safety working group called by the governor after the fire provide resources to ensure the safety of people fighting lithium-ion fires and announce a timeline for the group’s investigation. He’s also requested that state officials pause the development of more lithium-ion power storage facilities.
It does not appear that firefighters were put in the way of any significant gas release, however.
Chaumont Fire Chief William Lipczynski said readings from gas monitoring devices worn by many members of his crew show there is nothing for the department to be concerned about.
Lipczynski said they continue to be in contact with Convergent and General Electric. GE owns the containers that held the batteries.
He said based on what the department knows that “there’s nothing for us to be concerned about at this time.” He said he trusts Convergent and GE, which have been in touch with his department since the fire was first reported July 27.
“They’ve been nothing but honest with us and forthcoming,” he said.
He said he believes if anything would change, the companies would let the department know.
No one has been sick since the fire, Lipczynski said.
“All of my guys have been healthy, knock on wood,” he said.
The gas monitoring meters provided by both the county and the state showed no pollutants around his team, Lipczynski said.
At this point there is no plan to get the firefighters screened. Lipczynski said there is no baseline for what they should be getting screened for.
“I can’t just send the guys to a doctor’s office when nobody can tell me what exactly they feel that we should be sending these guys to be screened for,” he said.
The other concern is who would be paying for them to get screened, he said.
The department pays for other health screenings that come out of its budget, but these screenings would be another item that they wouldn’t normally be paying for.
“Is somebody going to help us with sending these guys? And is it just my department or do I send all of my mutual aid departments, the ones that spent nights there too?” Lipczynski said.
Clayton, Chaumont, Three Mile Bay, Brownville and city of Watertown fire departments and Cape Vincent Ambulance were on scene among other state and local departments.
Lipczynski said that it would be tight if they had to pay for their entire department to get screened and they don’t have enough money for every department to get screened.
Research has indicated that lithium-ion batteries can release fluorine gases, although the application of water to quench the fire may cut down on the spread of the gases. The multi-gas meters typically used by firefighters at hazmat-protocol fires typically can detect fluorine gas.
A spokesperson for the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, which is the parent agency for the fire working group, said the group is actively pursuing many lines of inquiry into the fire and the effects of the chemicals, and expect soil and groundwater testing results as soon as next week.
“The New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control, one of the agencies in the working group, has been in direct with the Chaumont Fire Department and the Jefferson County Fire Coordinator related to the incident,” the spokesperson said. “OFPC continues to take part in the ongoing investigation into the incident. Additionally, OFPC and DEC personnel responded to the Jefferson County incident and OFPC performed precautionary air monitoring tests in the surrounding area of the fire. Out of an abundance of caution, DEC conducted soil and groundwater samples and expects to have results from sampling as soon as next week.”
