SACKETS HARBOR — The state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation will be adding two docks to Horse Island, the 24-acre property it acquired in 2019 to add to the Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site.
Horse Island, off the shore of Gilmore Point, was once connected to the village mainland near Ontario Street by a narrow stone causeway, now submerged.
Contract bidding for the installation of the new docks is now open. State Parks Deputy Public Information Officer Brian Nearing said returned bids will be opened March 16. The estimated contract cost is between $404,070 and $546,680, according to State Parks.
Two seasonal floating systems with removable docks and gangways will be added to the island’s east side for boaters. One dock will be situated north of the causeway and oriented roughly east-west for vessels traveling to and from marinas in Sackets Harbor, according to project documents. The other dock, oriented north-south, will be used for vessels traveling to a future mainland stay.
The project also involves erosion control measures and will add segments of sidewalk at the shore.
Mr. Nearing said the state also plans to renovate the island’s lighthouse into a “rental accommodation,” and to make hiking trails.
After a contractor is selected, construction on the docks could begin this summer. The docks are expected to be ready by spring 2023.
The state acquired Horse Island in February 2019 as part of then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s New York Parks 2020 initiative.
The state also acquired the island’s lighthouse that was built during the 1870s. The lighthouse, which was a replacement for the original 1831 structure, was used as a summer residence for the previous owners.
The American Battlefield Trust in 2017 received a $683,798 grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior toward the purchase of Horse Island from the original owners. State Parks then purchased it from the Battlefield Trust for $135,684 through a grant from the Environmental Protection Fund, State Parks said in 2019.
The island became a battlefield during the War of 1812 when British forces attacked the village on May 29, 1813. The fighting started on Horse Island. Though American forces were able to hold the village, they lost supplies in fires they set to keep the materials out of enemy hands.
