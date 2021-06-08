PLESSIS — A 76-year-old man died Monday after he was pinned underneath a tractor on Creek Road in the town Alexandria.
Robert J. Pagel was identified by state police Tuesday as the victim of the accident.
At around 7:30 p.m., state police in Alexandria Bay responded to 39175 Creek Road for a report of a man trapped under a mowing implement connected to a tractor that was operating.
State police say Mr. Pagel was ejected from the moving tractor, trapped underneath and then dragged. There was no signs of foul play or suspicious activity, according to state police.
