WATERTOWN — An 88-year-old woman who had volunteered at Trinity Episcopal Church on Sherman Street was found murdered in her town of Watertown apartment over the weekend, according to state police.
Rena L. Eves was found dead at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday in her residence at Beaver Meadow Apartments, 15615 Eimicke Place, behind Target.
The Rev. Molly Payne-Hardin, rector at Trinity Episcopal, said Eves was a member at the church, and previously worked at Mercy Hospital as a nurse.
After she retired, Eves would go to the church’s Tuesday women’s group, which does outreach activities. She went to church every Sunday, but had more recently been unable to attend weekly services due to limited mobility, Rev. Payne-Hardin said.
Eves also served as an office volunteer at the church for many years and did card ministry, which included writing greeting cards, baptism congratulations and condolences.
“She really was the engine of that,” Payne-Hardin said.
People would also be familiar with Eves from attending church on Wednesdays, as she was the person who greeted the churchgoer and the person who picked up the phone.
Payne-Hardin said that Eves had a “love for Trinity church.”
“She would always talk to me about how she just loved Sunday’s worship, it just really was a connection for her,” she said. “She was such a welcoming presence, she was so kind, so open, so loving. She was the perfect person to have as a card-writer and a first face you see when you walk in the door.”
Learning that Eves was murdered, Payne-Hardin was shocked.
“That’s a horrible act, it’s unimaginable,” she said.
Payne-Hardin said that Eves was a nature-lover, and animal-lover, including to her cats.
Eves had previously lived in Champion, Copenhagen and Sackets Harbor. She was also a member of the local chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution.
Payne-Hardin also said that Eves would pray for people and check in with the reverend about how they were doing.
“That’s a really thoughtful, considerate, prayerful person,” she said.
Trooper Jack L. Keller, public information officer with state police Troop D, said that the attack was not random and that there is no threat to the public.
Troopers did not provide any information regarding the possible manner of death, saying in a prepared statement only that it is being actively investigated as a homicide.
It’s unclear when the homicide took place.
Troopers also did not indicate in the statement whether there have been any arrests.
Anyone with information about the murder is asked to contact state police at 315-366-6000.
