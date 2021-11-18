WATERTOWN — State police announced Thursday that Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen has appointed Major Michael S. TenEyck as the 31st commander Commander of Troop D.
Major TenEyck, 50, Fayetteville, began his career with the state police on Jan. 8, 1996 when he began at the New York State Police Academy.
A little more than seven years later, in August 2003, he was promoted to sergeant and three years later was appointed to investigator. As an investigator, he was assigned to the gaming detail, which started in 1993 with the beginning of Native American gaming in the state, and then assigned to the state police barracks in Lysander.
Major TenEyck was then promoted to lieutenant in June 2008 where he was assigned many different positions such as Bureau of Criminal Investigations Field Command in Albany, assistant zone commander at the Marcy barracks, Central Region Emergency Management, and supervised the Central New York Community Narcotics Enforcement Team. He then was appointed to captain in July 2016 and was assigned to the Professional Standards Bureau - Western Region before being transferred to Troop T Thruway — Zone 3 Headquarters in Dewitt where he served as the Zone 3 commander.
Major TenEyck’s appointment to commander was effective Nov. 11, and he will replace Major Darrin S. Pitkin who was promoted to assistant deputy superintendent - Professional Standards Bureau in Albany Headquarters.
Troop D covers seven counties including: Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, and Oswego, and provides services to 167 towns, 89 villages, and five cities.
