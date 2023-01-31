LERAY — A town of LeRay man was charged Monday after state police say he shook his baby before throwing her into a baby swing, causing her to suffer a brain bleed.
Updated: January 31, 2023 @ 5:13 pm
LERAY — A town of LeRay man was charged Monday after state police say he shook his baby before throwing her into a baby swing, causing her to suffer a brain bleed.
Jason Osorio, 23, is charged with reckless assault of a child, a felony.
A news release from state police states that at around 9 a.m. Monday, Osorio was caring for his 4-month-old daughter at their residence on Colonial Manor Road when he became enraged at what police described as his child’s “incessant” crying and began “maliciously” shaking his child for approximately three minutes. Police say he then threw her into a Graco baby swing in the living room of his residence.
Police say Osorio then drove the victim to Carthage Area Hospital where she was diagnosed with a subdural hematoma — a blood clot in between the skull and the brain — and subarachnoid hemorrhage — bleeding around the brain — as a result of Osorio’s actions.
The baby was transferred to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse where she is listed as stable.
Osorio was arraigned in Jefferson County Court, Central Arraignment Part, and was granted pretrial release.
