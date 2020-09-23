WATERTOWN — State troopers will be checking child car seats for free Thursday at their headquarters on Route 37.
State police are sponsoring a free child passenger safety seat check event where certified child passenger safety technicians will be on hand to install or inspect child car seats.
Members of the public are encouraged to participate in the event, and appointments are required. Call the state police at 315-782-3849 to schedule.
The event will be held Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the state police Zone 3 Headquarters, 25873 Route 37, Watertown.
