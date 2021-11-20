Woman cited in head-on collision

A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 injured three people Friday evening. Photo courtesy of state police

WATERTOWN — A Watertown woman was charged with driving the wrong way after she allegedly caused a head-on collision Friday evening.

At around 5:22 p.m., state police responded to the crash on Interstate 81 southbound near exit 45. State police said Suzanne M. Beardmore, 64, was driving north in the southbound lane when she struck a 2008 Pontiac, operated by Dwayne G. Cunningham, 35, of Fort Drum.

Mr. Cunningham had to be extricated from the vehicle, and he was airlifted to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse with non-life threatening injuries.

Ms. Beardmore and a 27-year-old passenger were taken to River Hospital in Alexandria Bay for evaluation.

Ms. Beardmore was issued tickets for driving the wrong way on a roadway, operating without insurance and disobeying a traffic control device.

