CAPE VINCENT — State police have confirmed the cause of death of actress Mary T. Mara, who died this past weekend, to be drowning in the St. Lawrence River.
State police were called to 33753 Old Farm Road at about 8:10 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a possible drowning. Troopers, along with Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance, arrived at the scene and found Ms. Mara, 61, dead. Ms. Mara was a Syracuse native who had been living in Cape Vincent.
An autopsy performed by the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Ms. Mara’s cause of death to be accidental asphyxiation due to a warm water drowning.
According to the film website IMDb, Ms. Mara had recurring television roles on “ER” and had guest-starring roles on “Hope & Gloria,” “NYPD Blue” and “Law and Order.”
She also appeared in “Mr. Saturday Night,” directed by Billy Crystal, “Love Potion No. 9” with Sandra Bullock and “The Hard Way” with Michael J. Fox, among 130 films and television episodes across 82 titles.
