LAFARGEVILLE — State police have identified those involved in the Tuesday night crash on Route 180, which resulted in a demolished Amish horse-drawn buggy and a minor injury to the man who was driving it.
Shortly after 6:30 p.m., a 2016 Ford SUV operated by Robert W. Jeffries, 73, was traveling south on Route 180 when he didn’t notice the buggy heading in the same direction along the shoulder of the roadway. Mr. Jeffries rear-ended the buggy, causing at least his front windshield to shatter. The buggy was smashed and the only thing left standing was the horse that lived.
The operator of the buggy, Joe Shetler, 24, of LaFargeville, was taken to Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, with what state police say was a minor injury.
