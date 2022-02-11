Pedestrian killed by vehicle at Carthage intersection Thursday

State police, Carthage Fire Department, Carthage Police Department, and Carthage Area Rescue Squad respond to a fatal crash on State Street in the village of Carthage Thursday night. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

CARTHAGE — State police on Friday released the identity of the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a truck in Carthage Thursday night.

Donald B. Watson, 80, of Natural Bridge, was crossing State Street outside the crosswalk and was struck by a truck driven by Michael J. McLane, 54, of Champion.

Mr. Watson was taken to Carthage Area Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.