BLACK RIVER — State police have identified three men who were injured when a roof collapsed on Wednesday, causing one to fall roughly 40 feet to the ground.
First responders were dispatched to Black River Plumbing, Heating & AC at around 1:30 p.m., coming after high winds caused several roof trusses to topple. According to state police, numerous construction workers were on the structure at the time.
One worker, Lee M. Trickey, 38, of Theresa, fell roughly 40 feet before hitting the ground. Mr. Trickey was airlifted to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, after having suffered severe internal injuries and, as of Thursday afternoon, was listed in critical condition.
Two other workers who were inside the structure when it collapsed were taken to local hospitals. Those men were identified as John J. Turpin, 38, of Carthage, and Lucas C. Conklin, 29, of Watertown.
Mr. Turpin was taken to Carthage Area Hospital and Mr. Conklin was taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.
State police were assisted at the scene by the Black River Police Department and Black River Fire Department. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is on scene and conducting an investigation into the cause of the collapse.
