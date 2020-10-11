BROWNVILLE — State police have identified the two men involved in Friday night’s car versus pedestrian crash in Brownville.
According to state police, at about 8:44 p.m., Paul R. Sanford, a 78-year-old Brownville man, was attempting to diagonally cross the intersection of Bridge Street and Route 12E in the village when he was hit. He was struck in the intersection by a pickup truck operated by Raymond T. Coates, 76, who was attempting to make a left hand turn onto Route 12E from Bridge Street. Mr. Sanford was airlifted by LifeNet to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, and was listed in critical condition, but is expected to survive.
Mr. Sanford was wearing dark clothing and was not utilizing a crosswalk, according to state police. No charges are anticipated in this case.
State police were assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Brownville Fire Department and Guilfoyle Ambulance.
Friday night’s incident marks the fourth pedestrian reportedly struck by a vehicle in Jefferson County since late August.
