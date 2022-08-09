EVANS MILLS — State police have identified two of the people involved in a car-buggy collision on Monday.

State police say that Anthony J. Morrow, 55, of Theresa, was driving a 2007 Honda Odyssey northbound on Route 37 and failed to observe a northbound Amish horse-drawn buggy. The vehicle struck the buggy from behind. Mr. Morrow was not injured in the crash according to state police.

