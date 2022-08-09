EVANS MILLS — State police have identified two of the people involved in a car-buggy collision on Monday.
State police say that Anthony J. Morrow, 55, of Theresa, was driving a 2007 Honda Odyssey northbound on Route 37 and failed to observe a northbound Amish horse-drawn buggy. The vehicle struck the buggy from behind. Mr. Morrow was not injured in the crash according to state police.
The sole occupant of the buggy was Joe Swartzentruber, 29, of Evans Mills. He was taken to Samaritan Medical Center where he is listed as stable with a head injury.
Mr. Morrow was issued tickets for failure to use due care approaching a horse, following too closely and speeding.
John Russell, assistant chief with the Evans Mills Fire Department, said the horse involved in the crash seemed to be OK and was standing by a tree when he left the scene.
The Evans Mills Fire Department responded with Evans Mills Ambulance, Pamelia Fire Department and state police.
State police say the investigation is continuing.
