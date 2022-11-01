WATERTOWN — State police in Watertown are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a person in connection with an investigation into a grand larceny that occurred Sept. 15 at Walmart in Watertown.
The woman captured on surveillance footage is wanted for questioning after police say that on two different occasions she walked out of the store without paying for items. The merchandise she is accused of stealing has a combined value of $1,094.25, state police said in a news release.
