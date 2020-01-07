LERAY — Two teens were killed in a crash Tuesday morning after the driver of the vehicle lot control and struck a tree in the town of LeRay.
According to state police, at around 12:06 a.m., a 2007 Cadillac CTS was traveling south on County Route 18 when the driver lost control, went off the roadway, lost control and struck a tree. Two passengers, 17-year-old Lexi M. Morgan and 16-year-old Gabriel M. Otero, were found ejected from the vehicle.
They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Kenneth J. Perez, 19, and Christina McKeown, 22, were found inside the vehicle. They were transported to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, with non-life threatening injuries.
Evans Mills Fire Department Chief Joel Hall said his department was on scene for nearly 11 hours, shutting down the road and controlling traffic. Other first responders were Evans Mills ambulance, Guilfoyle ambulance, Indian River ambulance, Pamelia fire and the sheriff’s office.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.