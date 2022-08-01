THERESA — State police responded to the scene of a one-vehicle motorcycle crash on County Route 22 in which one person was found dead Monday afternoon, a state trooper on scene said.
The operator was the only one riding on the vehicle, according to the trooper.
The trooper said the motorcycle driver was traveling north on County Route 22 and a passerby called in the crash.
The cause of the crash and the identity of the motorcycle operator was not immediately available.
