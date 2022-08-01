State troopers manage the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on County Route 22 in Theresa late Monday afternoon. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

THERESA — State police responded to the scene of a one-vehicle motorcycle crash on County Route 22 in which one person was found dead Monday afternoon, a state trooper on scene said.

The operator was the only one riding on the vehicle, according to the trooper.

