CARTHAGE — A shooting in a Carthage auto shop left two men injured Monday morning, sending one man to the hospital in critical condition.
According to New York State Police Troop D Public Information Officer Jack Keller, the shooting was reported at about 7:30 a.m., at Bailey’s Auto Refinishing on West End Ave.
Mr. Keller said it appears both men sustained gunshots, and one was taken to Carthage Area Hospital in critical condition. The other man was treated on scene and released from police custody, although he remains on scene as of 11 a.m. while police investigate. He said it appears the shooting was a result of a business dispute.
Mr. Keller said there is no threat to the community and the scene is under control. He said more information will be released shortly, once police establish the facts of the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.