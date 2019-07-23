WATERTOWN — State police are investigating at least three vehicle break-ins that occurred July 21 at the trailhead to the Black River Trail on Ridge Road.
Investigator Gregory Majo said each vehicle at the parking area, 25491 Ridge Road, had one smashed window and property stolen from it, although no other damage was reported. State police reported that the criminal mischief incident occurred at about 2:30 p.m.
Troopers, who have been investigating the incident with state park police, have requested help with identifying an individual and vehicle caught in surveillance photos. Anyone with information is urged to contact state police at 315-366-6000, and tips will be kept confidential.
“We’re on the right track, and hopefully we’ll have a quick solution to the case,” Mr. Majo said.
Larceny incidents involving items stolen from unlocked cars are common occurrences in the Watertown area, but Mr. Majo said break-ins resulting in vehicle damage are more rare.
Benjamin K. Timmerman, public information officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, also said incidents similar to the one on Sunday at the trail are rare compared to “passive entry” into unlocked cars, but when they occur, perpetrators steal from cars parked in more secluded areas like the trail or Black Pond Wildlife Management Area in Henderson.
“If you do leave valuables in your car, hide them from plain sight,” Mr. Majo said.
