State police will look into alleged Facebook threats

A New York State Police squad car. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — P.J. Simao has filed a criminal complaint with the state police regarding what he believes is a threatening post about him that appears on a Facebook page that pokes fun at city officials.

Mr. Simao said he filed the criminal complaint on Wednesday with a trooper in the Alexandria Bay station about the Facebook post that shows a photo of Mr. Simao in a flannel shirt with the words “Wanted Dead or Alive.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.