WATERTOWN — State police are investigating an attempted armed robbery last week at 7-Eleven, 23100 Route 12, in the town of Pamelia.
State police say that the male walked into the store at around 9:24 p.m. Oct. 19 and displayed a knife and demanded money. They say the suspect had fled on foot without any money and that he was last seen wearing a black coat with a black hood and a mask.
