CAPE VINCENT — A cyclist was in critical condition at Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, on Friday after being struck by a truck on Route 12E on Thursday afternoon, state police said.
Police said Willard A. Moulton, 71, of Syracuse, was struck by the passenger side mirror of the truck as it passed at about 3 p.m. He was thrown from his bike and struck his head. He was conscious and alert when the first patrol arrived. He was taken to Samaritan Medical Center and later transferred to Syracuse.
Police said Patrick A. Amell, 37, of Dexter, was driving the 2017 Dodge pickup truck westbound when he struck Mr. Moulton, who was riding in the same direction.
The accident is under investigation.
