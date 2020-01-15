ALEXANDRIA BAY — State police are investigating a suspicious fire that left two residents displaced Wednesday morning.
At around 8:15 a.m. the Alexandria Bay Fire Department was dispatched to 2 Washington St., where a reported fire had ignited in a second-floor apartment. First on the scene were Fire Chief David Van Brocklin and Assistant Fire Chief Walter Dingman.
Mr. Dingman said a woman who was outside when they arrived told them there was a man inside the apartment that was on fire. They ran to the apartment, but no one was inside, he said. No injuries were reported.
Mr. Dingman said a piece of furniture inside had caught on fire. He described the fire as minimal and crews from Redwood, Plessis and Clayton joined Alex Bay to extinguish it.
“For the most part it was pretty contained,” Mr. Dingman said. “It was a really good hit.”
The investigation is ongoing, and state police are treating the fire as suspicious. The two displaced residents received assistance from the American Red Cross.
