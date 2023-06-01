WATERTOWN — The north country region saw 1,050 total tickets given out by state police over the holiday weekend.
The north country was the eighth highest region of the state in terms of tickets out of 11 total regions.
Throughout the state there were 13,471 total tickets given by state police during the Memorial Day Weekend enforcement campaign.
The special enforcement period began on Friday and ended Tuesday.
The campaign was partially funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and troopers utilized sobriety checkpoints, additional driving while intoxicated patrols, and ticketed distracted drivers who used handheld electronic devices.
Officials said 194 people were arrested for DWI. Troopers investigated 839 crashes, which included 130 personal injury crashes, and there were no fatal crashes reported by state police.
Tickets were down slightly year over year from 2022 when police issued 13,896 tickets and arrested 219 people for DWI.
