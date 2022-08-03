State police searching for missing teen for 8th time

Karli N. Crosby

WATERTOWN — State police have located 15-year-old Karli Crosby, who has been reported missing several times in the past.

Karli was last seen on July 29 in Brownville, the department announced in a news release on Tuesday. They updated the public on Wednesday saying she was found safe in Syracuse by a family member.

