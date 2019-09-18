WATERTOWN — A Long Island woman faces a series of charges after she allegedly took state police on a high-speed chase that reached more than 100 mph on Interstate 81 on Monday afternoon.
At about 4 p.m. Monday, Siobhan G. Smith, 31, from Rockville Center, refused to stop her 2007 Hyundai Tuscon for a trooper and continued traveling north on I-81 in the town of Watertown when she was clocked at 106 mph, troopers said.
The pursuit was terminated due to public safety concerns.
Shortly thereafter, a state police investigator saw the vehicle in a parking lot at a gas pump in the town of Alexandria Bay, state police said.
She was placed under arrest without incident.
She is charged with third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer, reckless driving and multiple vehicle and traffic violations which occurred in the townships of Watertown, Pamelia and Orleans.
She was arraigned in Watertown Town Court and remanded to the Metro-Jeff Public Safety Building in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Troopers learned later that the same vehicle was involved in a similar pursuit approximately an hour earlier in Onondaga County.
