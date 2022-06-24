BROWNVILLE — State police are looking for 15-year-old Karli N. Crosby, who was last seen on Wednesday in Brownville.
Police describe her as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and having brown eyes and black hair. She is believed to be in the Watertown area.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or state police headquarters at 315-366-6000.
(0) comments
