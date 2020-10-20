LERAY — State police are trying to find the owner of a green duffle bag that was found outside a gazebo at the Candlewood Inn & Suites on Herrick Drive in the town of LeRay.
The duffle bag was found back in June behind the hotel and contained several purchased items, according to state police.
If anyone recognizes the duffle bag or has any information, they are asked to contact state police headquarters at 315-366-6000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.