WATERTOWN — Despite early assurances by state police that there is no threat to the public relative to the discovery of an 88-year-old woman found murdered Sunday in her town of Watertown apartment, troopers had released no additional information to the public about the crime as of Thursday.
Rena L. Eves was found dead at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday in her residence at Beaver Meadow Apartments, 15615 Eimicke Place, behind Target.
A state police spokesman said Monday that the attack was not random and that there is no threat to the public. Since then, troopers have not publicly indicated whether a suspect has been identified or released any other information about why they believe there is no danger to the community.
Eves, a retired Mercy Hospital nurse, was a well-known member of the Trinity Episcopal Church congregation and a longtime volunteer at the church.
