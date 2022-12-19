WATERTOWN — Acting state police superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli has announced that Maj. Vincent T. Lightcap will be the new commander of Troop D.
Maj. Lightcap began his career back in early January 2002 entering the New York State Police Academy before being appointed investigator assigned to the Gaming Detail and transferring to Amity in 2013 as a uniformed sergeant.
He also previously served as lieutenant in December 2015 while working as the assistant zone commander in Watertown before transferring to Syracuse.
In 2019, he became a captain and was the administrative captain at Troop D headquarters.
He was transferred to Troop A headquarters in Batavia in September 2019.
Former commander Maj. Michael S. TenEyck was promoted to staff inspector for the Professional Standards Bureau in the Central Regional Office.
Troop D covers Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego counties.
Maj. Lightcap’s appointment took effect on Dec. 8.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.