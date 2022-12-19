State police name new commander for Troop D

Lightcap

WATERTOWN — Acting state police superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli has announced that Maj. Vincent T. Lightcap will be the new commander of Troop D.

Maj. Lightcap began his career back in early January 2002 entering the New York State Police Academy before being appointed investigator assigned to the Gaming Detail and transferring to Amity in 2013 as a uniformed sergeant.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.