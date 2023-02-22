WATERTOWN — State police announced Tuesday that they have identified and interviewed the individual they were looking for in regards to an incident at the LeRay Walmart.
Troop D public information officer Jack Keller said that state police have interviewed all parties, determined no crime was committed, and no arrests were made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.