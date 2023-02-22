State police say they have identified the person they were looking for in connection with an incident at Walmart in LeRay. Police say no arrest was made and no crimes were committed. Provided photo

WATERTOWN — State police announced Tuesday that they have identified and interviewed the individual they were looking for in regards to an incident at the LeRay Walmart.

Troop D public information officer Jack Keller said that state police have interviewed all parties, determined no crime was committed, and no arrests were made.

