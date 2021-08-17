CARTHAGE — State police say it appears a man was attempting to find more gas for a lawn mower when he was shot at Monday morning outside an auto body shop in the village.
State police have provided a few more details about the shooting at Bailey’s Auto Refinishing that occurred just before 7:30 Monday morning, including a connection between the two men involved.
At about 7:26 a.m., state police responded to the body shop at 789 West End Ave. in the village. According to a news release from state police, Shannon M. Ayers, 42, told troopers that he went to the shop to speak with Randy L. Bailey and he apparently banged on the windows and overhead doors to get his attention.
Mr. Bailey, who owned the auto shop, then allegedly shot several gunshots through the windows at Mr. Ayers. He wasn’t shot, but Mr. Ayers hit the ground and was injured when glass shards began falling out the windows.
Mr. Bailey, 44, of Carthage, was later taken to Carthage Area Hospital for his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the hospital from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
On Tuesday morning, Trooper Jack L. Keller, state police Troop D public information officer, said it appears Mr. Ayers had been hired by Mr. Bailey to cut grass at the business.
Mr. Keller said it appears Mr. Ayers was mowing the lawn Monday morning when he ran out of gas and went to find more. Mr. Ayers approached the business and noticed the door was locked. Trooper Keller said Mr. Ayers then saw Mr. Bailey inside and began banging on the windows to get his attention. That’s when the gun fire apparently occurred, Trooper Keller said.
The trooper said a forensics team with state police went through the building extensively and found a pistol at the scene. There was evidence found that glass was shooting out of the garage, and he said it does not appear that Mr. Ayers had a firearm.
It’s still early in the investigation and many things are unclear or possibly forever unknown.
Mr. Bailey could have thought Mr. Ayers was attempting to burglarize the shop, and that’s why he allegedly opened fire. Mr. Bailey could have thought he struck Mr. Ayers with a bullet, which led to the self-inflicted gunshot.
It’s still unknown to state police, but what’s known is many in the public respected and liked Mr. Bailey. The thought of him dying by suicide after a situation like this has stunned many into disbelief.
Lisa Jolley, of Carthage, who knew Mr. Bailey for most of her life, said he was always a friendly, pleasant person.
“He always complimented me,” she said. “He always told me I had the nicest truck. He was just a very nice person, and I just don’t understand what happened. It just breaks my heart.”
Melinda Parmeter, a relative of Mr. Bailey, is shocked by the incident as well.
“He was a very good guy and I just don’t think the whole thing makes sense,” she said. “Anyone could do it, yes, if they have things going through their mind, but this all seems weird.”
The investigation remains open and ongoing, Trooper Keller said.
(1) comment
This makes no sense.
