CARTHAGE — State police say it appears a man was attempting to find more gas for a lawn mower when he was shot at Monday morning outside an auto body shop in the village.
State police have provided a few more details about the shooting at Bailey’s Auto Refinishing that occurred just before 7:30 Monday morning, including a connection between the two men involved.
At about 7:26 a.m., state police responded to the body shop at 789 West End Ave. in the village. According to a news release from state police, Shannon M. Ayers, 42, told troopers that he went to the shop to speak with Randy L. Bailey and he apparently banged on the windows and overhead doors to get his attention.
Mr. Bailey, who owned the auto shop, then allegedly shot several gunshots through the windows at Mr. Ayers. He wasn’t shot, but Mr. Ayers hit the ground and was injured when glass shards began falling out the windows.
Mr. Bailey, 44, of Carthage, was later taken to Carthage Area Hospital for his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the hospital from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
On Tuesday morning, Trooper Jack L. Keller, state police Troop D public information officer, said it appears Mr. Ayers had been hired by Mr. Bailey to cut grass at the business.
Mr. Keller said it appears Mr. Ayers was mowing the lawn Monday morning when he ran out of gas and went to find more. Mr. Ayers approached the business and noticed the door was locked. Trooper Keller said Mr. Ayers then saw Mr. Bailey inside and began banging on the windows to get his attention. That’s when the gun fire apparently occurred, Trooper Keller said.
The trooper said a forensics team with state police went through the building extensively and found a pistol at the scene. There was evidence found that glass was shooting out of the garage, and he said it does not appear that Mr. Ayers had a firearm.
The investigation remains open and ongoing, Trooper Keller said.
This makes no sense.
