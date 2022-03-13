Brooke Jobson, photo provided

PHILADELPHIA — State police are searching for 13-year old Brooke L. Jobson, and want the public’s assistance locating her.

According to a press release issued Sunday, Brooke was last seen at her home in Philadelphia on Friday. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Brooke’s location is asked to call 911 or state police at (315) 366-6000.

