PHILADELPHIA — State police are searching for 13-year old Brooke L. Jobson, and want the public’s assistance locating her.
According to a press release issued Sunday, Brooke was last seen at her home in Philadelphia on Friday. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on Brooke’s location is asked to call 911 or state police at (315) 366-6000.
