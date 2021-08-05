ALEXANDRIA BAY — State police are searching the St. Lawrence River for a man believed to have jumped from the Thousand Islands International Bridge on Wednesday morning.
Trooper Jack L. Keller, public information officer the state police’s Troop D, said an underwater rescue/recovery team and state police helicopter are searching the area below the bridge off Collins Landing and Wellesley Island for the man. He said there had been no recovery as of 3:15 p.m. Thursday.
Trooper Keller said police are treating the incident as a potential suicide, as the man left a note and was seen on surveillance video walking up the bridge and jumping from it.
