WATERTOWN — New York State Police are again searching for 15-year-old Karli N. Crosby, who was last seen on July 29 in Brownville, the department announced in a news release on Tuesday.
She stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing red, white and blue shorts with stars, a black long-sleeve shirt, a pink nightcap and white sneakers.
Karli turned herself in to Syracuse police last week after being reported missing for the seventh time, making this at least the eighth time she has been reported missing.
Troop D Public Information Officer Jack L. Keller said last week that in previous instances, she was located in the Syracuse area.
Last week, Karli was issued a family court appearance ticket for a runaway.
State police are asking for anyone with information to contact 911 or state police headquarters at 315-366-6000.
