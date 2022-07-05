BROWNVILLE — New York State police are on the lookout for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on July 2.
In a press release Tuesday, state police said they’re looking for Karli N. Crosby, a 15-year-old girl from the town of Brownville. Karli is 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighs about 156 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. State police said they believe she is in the Syracuse area.
Karli went missing earlier in June as well, disappearing from her Brownville home on June 22. She was located after a week, safe and healthy, and she was returned to her parents.
Anyone who knows Karli’s whereabouts today is asked to call 911 or state police directly at (315) 366-6000.
