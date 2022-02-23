LERAY — State police are searching for Savannah R. Ostrom, 17, who was last seen February 12 at her residence in the town of LeRay.
It was around 12:30 a.m. when she was last seen at her residence. Ms. Ostrom is described as being five feet, four inches tall, 145 pounds with brown eyes and dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing an ankle-length dress with thin straps, high heels and a black and white windbreaker with a penny-wise backpack.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Ms. Ostrom, they are asked to contact 911 or State Police Headquarters at 315-366-6000.
