ALEXANDRIA BAY — State police are attempting to locate the owner of a Nikon D3500 camera that was recently found in the village.
A bag, charger, camera and what appears to be another lens were found on June 19 at about 1:30 p.m. along the shoulder of Route 12 near the Kinney Drugs store in the village.
If anyone recognizes the camera or has any information, they are asked to contact state police at 315-366-6000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.