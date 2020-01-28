WATERTOWN — Despite the resignation of City Manager Rick Finn, a complaint that he created hostile work environment is continuing with the state Division of Human Rights.
City officials have confirmed that Erin E. Gardner, parks and recreation superintendent, filed a complaint against the city with the state Division of Human Rights in Syracuse.
Attorney Robert J. Slye and city Human Resources Director Matthew Roy both said that Ms. Gardner filed the complaint in December while Mr. Finn was still being investigated by the city regarding whether he caused a hostile work environment.
Ms. Gardner’s complaint with the state accuses the city of sexual discrimination based on sex.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith declined to comment on the specifics of the human rights complaint.
“As far as I’m concerned, that issue is gone with the resignation of Mr. Finn,” he said.
Mr. Finn resigned abruptly on Friday after the City Council held a 4-hour executive session to talk about his future with the city. Council members announced afterward that he was leaving immediately.
Ms. Gardner declined comment, referring all questions to her attorney, James D. Hartt, Rochester. Mr. Hartt did not return a reporter’s phone calls.
Councilman Jesse CP Roshia said he would not comment on an ongoing investigation until it was appropriate to do so.
The state human rights division would not release any information to the public until it looked into the situation, Mr. Roy said.
The agency will determine whether an investigation should be conducted, he said. If one is warranted, a public hearing would be held.
An independent human resources consultant, HR Consultants, Glenville, conducted the probe for the city and released its report last week. Council members have declined to comment, citing it as a personnel matter.
The council determined that Mr. Finn’s alleged behavior did not rise to the level of having created a hostile work environment, but that “other concerns and issues arose during the investigation which are of concern to both Mr. Finn and the City Council.”
Following Friday’s executive session, the mayor said Mr. Finn and the council agreed it was time for the city manager to resign.
Until last week, the identity of Ms. Gardner as the complainant was not made public. A local blog, however, revealed that it was Ms. Gardner and she reluctantly confirmed that she filed the complaint.
Sources said a number of people were interviewed.
The Times has learned that Ms. Gardner submitted reports of a series of incidents involving Mr. Finn and witnesses who could verify the alleged occurrences. Sources said a handful of other female employees were interviewed by the consultant.
Mr. Finn’s contract was to expire July 29; council would have been starting to review his job performance in the coming weeks.
While he was being vetted for the city manager position in July 2018, council members heard about a pattern of inappropriate behavior by him when he worked at his previous jobs, but chose to hire him anyway.
Kenneth A. Mix, retired planning and community development coordinator, has been named to succeed Mr. Finn on an interim basis.
City Council members will start the process of looking for a new city manager when they meet on Monday night.
Mr. Finn immediately left City Hall on Friday without commenting.
